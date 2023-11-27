Karnataka: Burdened with debt, family of 5 dies by suicide in Tumkuru

A family of five, the youngest being eight years old, was found dead at their residence in Karnataka’s Tumkuru district on Sunday, November 26. A suicide note was also found.

The deceased have been identified as Garib Saab, 42, Sumayya, 35, Hazira, 14, Subhan, 10, and Muneer, 8.

According to police, Garib Saab and his wife’s bodies were found hanging while the bodies of the children lay on the bed.

Garib Singh, a native of Lakkanahalli of the Sira taluk, ran a kebab shop. He moved to Tumkuru in search of better education opportunities for his children. Unfortunately, he was unable to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, according to the police.

Before taking his life, Garib Saab recorded a video detailing where his family possessions should go. He also mentioned his neighbour Khalandar, his son Shahabad and his daughter Sania, alleging they were jealous of their family.

In the video, Garib Khan said he had taken a loan from Khalandar’s wife and would pay it back on time. “Yet they harassed by children and spread lies about my family,” accused Garib Saab.

The bodies were sent for postmortem. On Monday, state home minister G Parameshwara met the relatives of the deceased and assured swift action.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.