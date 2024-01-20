Karnataka cabinet approves social security Bill for transport workers

Bengaluru: In a bid to extend social security to an auto rickshaw, taxis, maxicabs, lorries, buses, and other vehicle workers, the Karnataka Cabinet has given the green light to the ‘Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Related Workers Social Security and Welfare Tariff Bill-2024.’

The Labor Department proposed the bill, which is set to be presented during the legislative session in February.

The bill aims to assist workers in the unorganized sector, particularly those in auto, taxi, maxicab, lorry, bus, and other vehicle segments, who face social and economic challenges if they meet with accidents resulting in death or total permanent disability.

The proposed legislation plans to create a dedicated Karnataka Motor Transport and other related Workers Social Security and Welfare Board for the efficient collection, management, and distribution of funds for the beneficiaries.

In a move to incentivize the purchase of new vehicles by scrapping old ones in the state, the cabinet has decided to provide a direct exemption on road tax for new vehicle purchases. The scrapping policy of vehicles registered in the state is set to be revised, allowing tax revisions instead of scrapping, thereby preventing the loss of life due to the destruction of unserviceable vehicles.

For new two-wheelers with a purchase price between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, road tax exemption will range from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. Similarly, for cars priced above Rs 5 lakh, road tax exemption will be proposed between Rs 10000 and Rs 50000. The revision aims to facilitate the transition to newer vehicles while promoting environmental sustainability.

The Cabinet has taken a step to address the legal challenge posed by Syed Ghaus Moiuddin Shakadri’s special appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the notified body Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah of Datta Peetha in Chikmagalur district.

A cabinet sub-committee, chaired by home minister Dr. G Parameshwar and consisting of ministers H K Patil, Ramalingareddy, Krishna Byregowda, and K.J. George, has been formed to prepare a comprehensive statement of objection, express the government’s position, and facilitate the recording of written objection statements.

Key Resolutions of the cabinet meeting are as follows