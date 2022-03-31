Karnataka: Chicken shop owner assaulted for not selling non-halal meat

Shivamogga: A chicken shop owner has been reportedly assaulted by right-wing goons in Bhadravathi city of Shivamogga District, Karnataka.

The goons who are the regular customers of the shop have demanded non-halal meat. When the shop owner, Syed Ansar refused to sell non-halal meat, the goons started assaulting him and his cousin Tausif.

Ansar is running the chicken shop at Shivaji Circle in Bhadravathi for the last five years.

Demand to ban halal meat

After the Hijab row, the right-wing groups in Karnataka are demanding a ban on halal meat. It is being claimed that halal is economic jihad.

Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajarang Dal, and other right-wing groups have called for the removal of halal certification from the signboards of meat selling shops. They have also urged Hindus not to buy meat that is halal cut. Instead, they have advised the Hindus to buy meat that is cut as per the Hindu traditional method called ‘Jhatka’.

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP National General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi has said that if Muslims can give a call saying they will only have to use halal cut meat, what is wrong if others choose not to use the halal cut meat? The communal harmony is not one-sided. It should come from the other side also, he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would spell out its stand after studying the issue.

What is Halal meat?

Halal is a word in Arabic. Its meaning is permissible. The opposite of Halal is haram i.e., prohibited.

It is mandatory for Muslims to ensure that the food items are halal before consuming them. The method of slaughtering an animal can also make it haram.

Jhatka method of slaughtering comes under non-halal.