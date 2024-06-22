Karnataka clearance committee approves 64 industrial projects worth over Rs 3,500 cr

Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore were approved, totalling Rs 1,058.55 crore, which would generate approximately 6,547 jobs.

'Karnataka sets defence exports target of Rs 25,000cr by 2025'
Karnataka Industries minister M B Patil.

Bengaluru: The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Karnataka minister M B Patil on Friday approved 64 projects worth Rs 3,587.67 crore, according to an official statement.

These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 13,896 people across the state, the release by the Minister’s office said.

Among the notable approvals by the committee are proposals from International Battery Company India Private Limited and River Mobility Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 390 crore and Rs 306.9 crore, respectively, it said.

Patil, the Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, said the SLSWCC approved 13 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 2,046.39 crore and expected to create around 7,199 jobs.

