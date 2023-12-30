Karnataka: Cleric arrested for raping woman for two years

Karnataka police apprehended a cleric in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa on Friday, December 29, for allegedly raping a young woman after promising marriage and a job. The victim had lodged an FIR against the cleric in Hubbali, Karnataka.

According to the reports, the accused, Ghulam Jilani Azahiri, is a well-known cleric. He was acquainted with the victim’s father, and he had promised him to arrange a teaching job for his daughter in Madhya Pradesh.

The complainant alleged that the accused took her to Madhya Pradesh under false pretenses. He had told her that he was divorced and had also promised to marry her. However, he drugged and raped up for two years.

Also Read Hyderabad police arrest 2 with Karnataka-bound 80 kg ganja

She further stated that the accused made her undergo abortions four times after she became pregnant. After taking the victim back to Hubballi, the accused told her that he did not want to be in a relationship with her anymore. He also threatened her with killing her family if she disclosed the matter to anybody. The victim told the police.

He is currently being brought to Hubballi from Khandwa, the police said.