Karnataka CM announces 3-day-leave for schools, colleges amid hijab row

Amidst the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced that all high schools and colleges would be shut for the next three days.

Bommai took to twitter calling for peace. While the situation has not escalated to violence yet, the growing animosity and vitriol exhibited by the right-wing has proved to be a cause of concern. In fact, the now infamous video of a hijab-clad woman being heckled by a group of students clothed in saffron chanting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” is proof of the same vitriol.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.” read the CM’s tweet.

The matter concerning the hijab ban is currently being heard in the Karnataka high court. The entire issue started with a government college deciding to not allow female Muslim students, adorning hijab, to enter the college premises.