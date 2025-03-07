Karnataka CM announces reservation for Muslims in supply of goods and services to govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced reservation for Muslims in supplying goods and services up to a value of Rs 1 crore to various government departments, corporations and institutions.

The chief minister made an announcement to this effect in the budget for 2025-26, he presented in the legislature. Budget also increased the value limit of government contracts in which Muslims can avail reservation to Rs 2 crore.

In both the supplying goods and services, and government contracts 2B category of backward castes get 4 percent reservation. This is exclusive Muslim category.

The reservation to Muslims under 2B category is in addition to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Castes coming under Category-1, Category-2A.

In the allotment of industrial sites and lands under Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, 20 per cent of land will be reserved in each industrial area for Category-1, 2A and 2B communities, Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP criticised these measures calling them “appeasement”.

In a post on ‘X’, BJP said, “Scam CM @siddaramaiah in Karnataka presents a halal budget — appeasement at its peak!”

Siddaramaiah also announced various welfare schemes for minorities in his budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, including Rs 50,000 to support simple marriages and Rs 1,000 crore under the Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme.

While presenting the budget, the Chief Minister said, “To promote simple marriages among economically backward minority communities, an amount of Rs 50,000 will be provided per couple to NGOs that organise such mass marriages.”

He stated that classes from pre-primary to PU will be introduced in 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools in a phased manner, with a total cost of Rs 500 crore.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for this purpose in the current year, and the programme will be implemented in collaboration with the School Education Department.

Additionally, 100 Urdu medium schools with the highest enrolment, managed by the Education Department, will be strengthened. Rs 100 crore has been allocated this year as part of a total Rs 400 crore upgrade plan to provide essential facilities.

“An action plan of Rs 1,000 crore has been prepared under the Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme. The works will be implemented in FY 2025-26,” Siddaramaiah said.

Furthermore, he announced that minority youth will be encouraged to launch start-ups through the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation.

For the repair and renovation of Waqf properties and the development and protection of Muslim burial grounds, Rs 150 crore has been allocated.

Career guidance and training for competitive exams will be provided in minority post-matric hostels. To support minority students who lack access to degree education, a regional centre of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will be established at Haj Bhavan, offering various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses.

“Self-defence training will be provided to 25,000 girl students studying in 169 residential schools and colleges run by the Directorate of Minorities,” Siddaramaiah added.

He further announced that the honorarium for Jain priests, Chief Granthis of Sikhs, and Pesh Imams of mosques will be increased to Rs 6,000 per month, while the honorarium for Assistant Granthis and Muezzins will be raised to Rs 5,000 per month.

Siddaramaiah also declared that a novel by Kendra Sahitya Academy awardee Boluvaru Mohammad Kunhi will be adapted into a drama and performed across the state, with Rs 1 crore allocated for the initiative.

The Chief Minister slammed the BJP for calling the state budget a ‘Halal Budget’ and ‘Pakistan Budget’.

He said the saffron party’s statement was a reflection of their ‘rotten mindset’.

Addressing reporters after presenting his 16th budget, the chief minister said minorities do not mean Muslims only, but there are Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Christians in that category.

He also clarified that Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for Christians as well.

“The size of the budget is Rs 4.09 lakh crore and if we give Rs 4,500 crore to the minorities, the BJP calls it Halal Budget’. Their statement shows their rotten mindset,” Siddaramaiah said.