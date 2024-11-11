Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi

Haveri: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he would retire from politics if Prime Minister Narendra Modi proves that the Congress government has mobilised Rs 700 crore for poll-bound states.

Siddaramaiah also challenged Modi that he should resign if he fails to prove his allegations made at Akola in Maharashtra.

“I am surprised to see the prime minister of this country lies so much. While campaigning somewhere in Maharashtra, the prime minister said that the Congress in Karnataka has collected Rs 700 crore through the excise department to send to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and to spend on the bypolls,” Siddaramaiah said at an election rally in Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday night.

“Today I challenge Narendra Modi that if he can prove these allegations, I will retire from politics. If you cannot, then you should retire,” the chief minister said.

He said when a prime minister makes such allegations, it should be nearer to the truth, but these claims are far from it. The country has never seen a prime minister in the history of independence India who lies so much, he added.

During a public meeting at Akola in Maharashtra, the prime minister said, “In the name of election in Maharashtra, the extortion in Karnataka has doubled. While elections are in Maharashtra, extortions are happening in Karnataka and Maharashtra. There are allegations that in Karnataka these people (Congress) have extorted Rs 700 crore from the liquor shops.”