Karnataka: ‘Collective leadership’ calls post Vijayendra’s appointment as BJP chief

Shimoga: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, Vijayedara, has been appointed as the state president.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa congratulated Vijayedara Yediyurappa for his appointment as BJP Karnataka chief.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Eshwarappa said that their party wants collective leadership and will not do politics with one person in front.

Exuding confidence in winning the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Eshwarappa said, “The Lok Sabha elections are approaching, and the country is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even during the last election, there was a Congress government in Karnataka, and even then, our BJP party won 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Congress party won only one seat. Accordingly, this time too, we are going to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections than last time.”

The BJP leader said, “It is not correct to assume that Vijayedra has assumed full leadership. Our party collectively gives credit to everyone, and the party will move forward with the cooperation of all.”

Vijayedra also made it clear in his statement that he would take all the leaders of the party together and move ahead accordingly.

“Irrespective of the status of the party, everyone here is an activist, and even PM Narendra Modi is an activist. In addition, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, there are hundreds of Congresses, and the BJP is the only party in the country. The reason for this is the lesson of nationalism given to us by our national leaders which is the reason why our party is united,” Vijayedra said.

“Even in Karnataka, there are hundreds of cracks in the Congress party and in the coming days, the extent of the cracks in the Congress party will come before the people. CM Siddaramaiah said that he would be the Chief Minister for 5 years, to which D.K Shivakumar, Priyanka Kharge along Jharkiholi added that Parameshwar said that by God’s grace, I will become the Chief Minister. If you see this, you will know that the Congress party in Karnataka is a divided party and our BJP party is united. Our party will win all the seats in the Loksabha elections, and with the strength of the youth, we will go forward,” Vijayedra added.