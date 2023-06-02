Karnataka: Congress govt to implement all 5 guarantees ‘without discrimination’

After a landslide victory in Karnataka, the Congress government on Friday announced that it will fulfil all five guarantees without “any discrimination of caste or religion.”

The five guarantees of the Congress government are:

Free electricity ie: Gruha Jyoti, where 200 units of free power will be given to all households,

Monetary assistance to women ie: Gruha Lakshmi, where Rs 2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family is given,

Ensure food for the poor, ie: Anna Bhagya, where 10 kg of free rice will be given to each member of households Below Poverty Line (BPL),

Income for unemployed youth, ie: Yuva Nidhi, where Rs 3000 will be given every month to young unemployed graduates (between the ages of 18-25). Those who hold diplomas will get Rs 1500 for two years,

Free travel for women in public transport buses ie; Shakti.

When will Karnataka government’s guarantees be implemented?

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the free bus travel scheme for women will come into effect by June 11, free power up to 200 units will be given from July; women heads will get Rs 2,000 from August and free 10 kg rice for all members of BPL card holders will be given from July 1.

Addressing a press conference after a three-hour cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said all the schemes would be implemented without any bias of caste, religion and language for the people of Karnataka.

“The first guarantee — 200 units of free electricity — will be given to all people from July. The people need not pay for the first 200 units of electricity used in the month of July, for which the bill will be generated in August. To avoid misuse, one year’s average consumption in the previous year is considered with a 10 percent addition,” Siddaramaiah stated.

He added that the arrears will have to be paid.

The Gruha Laxmi scheme under which all women heads are given Rs 2000 will be launched on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on August 15.

The beneficiaries will have to submit an application from June 15 and July 15 online with a bank account and Aadhaar card details. From July 15 to August 15, the applications would be processed.

On August 15, the scheme would be launched and it is for both APL and BPL card holders, Siddaramaiah stated.

The Annabhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice or foodgrains will be given to all members of BPL card holders from July 1. The scheme is extended to the Antyodaya card holders as well, he said.

Siddaramaiah explained that under Shakthi programme, irrespective of status including students, women can travel in state owned buses from June 11. They can travel free of cost within the state in KSRTC and city buses. This will exclude AC buses.

Under Yuva Nidhi, for those graduates, including professional courses who studied in the academic year 2022-23 and passed out, Rs 3,000 allowance for graduates and Rs 1,500 allowance for diploma holders would be given for 24 months. The applications would be invited from June 3, he said. This scheme is implemented irrespective of caste, religion and sex. The transgenders are also included.

Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar stated that this was a historical day and Congress has kept its promises made to the people during the elections.