Karnataka: ‘Congress is ‘sultan of tukde, tukde gang’, says PM Modi

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Congress “the sultan of tukde tukde gang”, as he accused the opposition party of having the dangerous intention to “divide, break and weaken” the country.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said: “Because of loot, the government’s coffers are empty, developmental and welfare schemes are being shut,” adding, “Hundreds of crores of black money is being sent across the country from Karnataka to help the Congress fight election. This is the model of Congress’ rule.”

He was addressing a mega public meeting at Maharaja’s College ground here aimed at drumming up support for BJP and JD(S) candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies.

“This (India) is a land where mothers dream about sending their children to armed forces in the service of the nation. On the other hand, there is a Congress party which is going around becoming the ‘Sultan of tukde tukde gang’. The dangerous intention of Congress to divide, break and weaken the country is still the same,” Modi claimed.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was among those who shared the dais with Modi in a show of strength by the NDA.

Also Read BJP, Congress accuse each other of disturbing polling in Manipur

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year. Of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, BJP is contesting in 25 and the JD(S) in three, including neighbouring Mandya.

“In Karnataka, NDA has the guidance of senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda and (BJP leader B S) Yediyurappa and cooperation of (JD(S) leader) H D Kumaraswamy,” Modi said.

Modi claimed that the Congress has crossed “all the limits of hating the country”.

“People of Karnataka are witness that those who speak against India, Congress as a reward gives them an election ticket. Recently you might have seen at a Congress election rally a person made people shout ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan, but before doing it, he had to seek the permission of leaders sitting on the stage,” the Prime Minister said.

Questioning whether one requires permission to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, he asked, “Will the country, Karnataka, Mysuru forgive such a Congress? First opposed ‘Vande Mataram’ and now hesitated to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. This is the height of Congress’s downfall.”

Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the BJP candidate in the coming Lok Sabha elections here. Deve Gowda’s son, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya.

Karnataka is very important for the BJP as it’s the only state in South India where the party has held power.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP bagged 25 seats, while an independent backed by the party also emerged victorious.

The Congress and JD(S) which fought the polls in an alliance back then secured just one seat each.

Accusing the Congress of playing with fire for the sake of power, the PM said that at the time when India’s stature is increasing globally, Congress leaders going abroad are not leaving any opportunity to project India in poor light.

“The country gives a befitting reply to its enemies, but Congress seeks evidence for ‘surgical strikes’ from the army. Congress is working with a political wing of a banned organisation which is involved in terror activities,” he alleged.

Claiming that an “open game” of appeasement is on in the country, Modi alleged that efforts are on to put a stop to fairs and festivals.

“Will you give the country’s administration into the hands of those playing this game of vote bank politics?” he asked, as he hit out at the Congress and INDIA bloc for “boycotting” the Ram Mandir consecration at Ayodhya by rejecting the invitation, which “insulted our faith”.

Alleging that the INDIA alliance people want to “end Sanatan”, and “destroy Hindu Dharma’s Shakti”, the PM said, “Until there is Modi, and he has your blessings, these forces of hate will never be successful. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While polling for 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state will be held on April 26, the second phase of voting in northern districts will be held on May 7.

Stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will decide the future of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed Bharat) for 2047, Modi claimed that for the progress of the country he is putting in his every minute, and said, “24/7 for 2047.”

Congress never gave its account of 60 years of rule, because it only knows to create problems and betray, he alleged. Karnataka has become an “ATM state” for the Congress party’s loot, he alleged.

Highlighting the guarantees in the BJP’s manifesto, Modi called it the picture of ‘New India’.

Earlier addressing the rally, Deve Gowda heaped praise on Modi and said he has brought a lot of respect for India globally, in the last 10 years.

“To save the state I asked Kumaraswamy to go with Modi,” he said, as he also targeted the Congress and INDIA bloc. The veteran leader also attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over their “misrule” and for speaking in poor light about Modi.