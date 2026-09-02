Karnataka Congress plans Janaandolana Yatra to counter BJP march

The party is also looking to complete the initial preparations before the BJP’s padayatra reaches Ballari.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:
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Bengaluru: A fresh political showdown is taking shape in Ballari, Karnataka, with the Congress planning a ‘Janaandolana Aakrosha Yatra’ to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ballari Chalo padayatra.

The Congress leadership has begun preparations for the proposed mobilisation, which is intended to directly respond to the charges and criticism levelled by BJP leaders during their campaign. The party is considering holding the counter yatra on the route followed by the BJP padayatra.

Congress leaders believe taking the campaign to the same locations will provide an opportunity to put their version of events before the public and challenge the BJP’s allegations.

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The final decision on the programme will be taken after consultations between local Congress leaders and the party high command. The party is looking to complete the initial preparations before the BJP’s padayatra reaches Ballari.

The first phase of preparations will involve meetings with senior party leaders, local functionaries and workers. Their suggestions and feedback will be collected before the Congress finalises the route, date and format of the proposed yatra.

Party sources said the objective is to build a strong organisational response to the BJP’s campaign and ensure that Congress leaders and workers are mobilised across the route.

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The proposed Janaandolana Aakrosha Yatra could turn Ballari into the centre of another major political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

With both parties preparing separate marches to consolidate their political positions and address public concerns, the district is expected to witness an intensified campaign in the coming days.

The Congress is expected to announce further details of the counter yatra after consultations with the high command and completion of the preliminary organisational meetings.

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:

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K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
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