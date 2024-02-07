Photos: Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th February 2024 4:18 pm IST
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Karnataka Congress leaders during a protest against the centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Karnataka Congress leaders during a protest against the centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leaders during a protest against the centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other party leaders pose for photos after their sit-in protest against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the gathering during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other party leaders during a protest by the Karnataka Congress leaders against the Centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

