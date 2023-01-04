Karnataka: Congress slams BJP over ‘focus love jihad more’ remark

Bengaluru: The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s remark at an event where he called upon the masses to “focus on love jihad and not on gutter, roads and development”.

U T Khader, the Congress MLA from Ullal constituency, charged that the state’s ruling BJP government does not have the capacity, dignity and eligibility to fill up potholes or to develop roads and that’s why an emotional matter such as ‘love jihad’ is brought up.

“Even after four years, the ruling BJP government has not been able to ensure development.”We have to go back to the promises they (BJP) made during the elections. Leave out big projects, they are not able to deliver on the small works… The people who can’t give rice to people talk about all this,” he added.

A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.

“Don’t talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about ‘love jihad’. The BJP is required to stop ‘love jihad’,” he had stated.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar described the comment as an “utter bad message” given to the BJP workers by Kateel.

“Instead of prioritizing development, the BJP is spreading hatred and trying to divide the country. This statement is testimony for their intentions,” he added.