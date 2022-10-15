Karnataka: Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra meaningless, says Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Congress is relaunching its “failed missile” Rahul Gandhi via ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but the entire exercise is meaningless.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the 61st National Athletic Championship-2022 here, Bommai said when India is growing as a strong nation, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is meaningless.

“Already, the country has been marching ahead as a united India. The question of re-fixing does not arise. India is united, and it is making rapid progress on the international level,” Bommai said.

“While the countries including G-7 nations are facing an economic slowdown, India has maintained a minimum GDP at seven per cent,” he said.

At the Congress convention in Ballari to celebrate the Yatra covering the 1,000 km milestone, Bommai recalled that All India Congress Committee (AICC) interim president Sonia Gandhi had contested from Ballari and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, and after she won from the seats, Sonia quit the Ballari seat and retained Rae Bareli seat.

“The special package of Rs 3,000 crore announced by her before quitting the Ballari seat did not turn into reality. With what face they will meet people? Is it not cheating people of Ballari,” Bommai said.

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah’s challenge for him to walk four km without falling down, Bommai said, “Siddaramaiah has made personal comments on me but I will not comment on it. Let god give Siddaramaiah good health and long life.”

On the growing demand to appoint a new seer for the Murugha Mutt, he said a delegation of devotees led by former minister Ekantaiah met and explained everything including problems faced by the mutt administration. Since the mutt is governed by trust, suitable action will be taken within the legal framework.

On the party’s three-day Jan Sankalp Yatra, Bommai said the yatra evoked a good response in four districts of the state and has boosted the morale of workers.

“This exercise has increased the confidence of people in the BJP. There is no doubt about Jan Sankalp Yatra becoming Vijay Sankalp yatra when the party will win 150 seats in the 2023 state assembly polls,” Bommai claimed.