Karnataka: Contest from Badami, not Kolar, people appeal Siddaramaiah

People of Siddaramaiah's Badami district hold placards appealing the senior Congress leader to contest from Badami and not Kolar as announced earlier

People of the Badami constituency are not happy with senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s decision to contest from the Kolar district in the upcoming Assembly election scheduled to take place in May.

According to news reports, the people of Badami have decided to convince the former chief minister. Videos surfaced on Twitter where many were seen leaving for Bengaluru to appeal to the senior Congress leader to change his mind.

“We request Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami and not Kolar. We are planning to go to Bengaluru to convince him,” said one person holding a placard of the Congress leader and raising slogans.

Members of the Lingayat community said that they will go on a dharna if their plea is not considered.

Siddaramaiah, who currently represents the Badami segment had indicated that he may not contest from there, citing his inability to give more time to the people and party workers of the constituency.

“I have decided to be a candidate for the next election from Kolar,” Siddaramaiah said at the party workers meeting here, amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Badami is considered to be an important seat in the Bagalkot district, which falls under the “Mumbai-Karnataka region” of the state. Its major population consists of the Kuruba community, which Siddaramaiah hails from; followed by Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

