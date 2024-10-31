Karnataka: Controversy erupts in govt school over RSS event

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka following an event that was conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a government school near Surathkal, defying state regulations that restrict school premises to government-related activities only.

A video of the event that has surfaced on social media platforms shows RSS, a right-wing Hindu organisation activities taking place at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Mangalpete, triggering significant public outrage.

According to the reports, RSS has been conducting its activities at the school every Sunday, thus raising an eyebrow at the local authorities. Reports indicate that the issue was brought to light by the local gram panchayat and the education department, prompting scrutiny of the presence of RSS in educational institutions.

As per the government rules and regulations of Karnataka, school buildings and premises should be either used for educational purposes or any other government-related activities.

School administrators had previously reported to local authorities about the routine operations of the RSS in school compounds, which contradicts the established guidelines. The current situation underlines conflicts between state standards and extreme right groups’ actions, prompting calls for accountability and adherence to educational policies in Karnataka.