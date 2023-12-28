Karnataka: Dalit students clean toilets in Shivamogga, 3rd incident this month

In yet another shocker, Dalit school children in Shivamogga, Karnataka, were made to clean school toilets, sparking outrage among parents and prompting an investigation by the block education officer.

According to the headmistress, the students were only asked to pour water and not clean the toilets, NDTV reported.

Following the incident that reportedly took place last week, the block education officer has filed a report. Incidentally, Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa hails from Shivamogga.

The incident was captured in a video that has gone viral. This is the third of its kind in the state this month.

On December 23, a headmistress named Laxmidevamma of Andrahalli Government Model Higher Primary School in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly making Class 6 students clean the toilets using acid. After coming to know about the incident, the parents staged a protest before the school.

Soon after, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said making students clean toilets is an intolerable act. “Recent reports of forcing students to clean school toilets is an extremely deplorable act and such acts are intolerable,” he had said.

“I have also informed the Minister of Social Welfare to keep a watch on the hostels of schools and colleges. I have advised the Minister of Primary Education that every school must have separate toilet facilities for boys and girls and staff must be appointed to clean toilets daily. I have also directed to conduct a survey and get reports from the District Education Officers on this matter,” the CM added.

On December 1, Dalit students of Morarji Desai Residential School Kolar in Yaluvahalli in Malur taluk in Kolar district were allegedly forced to clean a septic tank by school authorities. A viral video shows teachers ordering students to climb down the septic tank and clean it as punishment.

The incident created a furore on social media prompting the education department officers to suspend the school director Naveen Kumar, joint director of the social welfare department Srinivas, school principal Bharatamma, teacher Muniyappa, hostel warden Manjunath and guest teacher Abhishek.