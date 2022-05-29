Karnataka: Dalits enter Anjaneya temple amid heavy police force

Amid heavy police deployment, Dalits entered the temple and offered their devotion to the deity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 29th May 2022 4:12 pm IST
A police official deployed for the protection of Dalits who visited the Anjaneya temple in Yadagiri district in Karnataka

The district administration of Yadgiri district, Karnataka, ensured that the Dalit community got to offer prayers at Anjaneya temple in Amalihall village of Surapur taluk.

Amid heavy police deployment, Dalits entered the temple and offered their devotion to the deity.

The decision to allow Dalits into the Anjaneya temple was heavily opposed by the members of the upper caste community. A peace meeting was also held but it was not successful as some of them did not accept and kept opposing it.

MS Education Academy

An additional force was called as a preventive measure to avoid any violent incidents. The district administration had warned of strict action against those who are opposed to Dalits entering the temple.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button