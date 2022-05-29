Karnataka: Dalits enter Anjaneya temple amid heavy police force

The district administration of Yadgiri district, Karnataka, ensured that the Dalit community got to offer prayers at Anjaneya temple in Amalihall village of Surapur taluk.

Amid heavy police deployment, Dalits entered the temple and offered their devotion to the deity.

#Dalits were allowed temple entry amid heavy police security at #Yadgir district of #Karnataka. They wanted to pray at Anjaneya temple in Amalihall village of Surapur taluk but were opposed by upper caste people. A peace meeting was also held. But, some continued to oppose (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZkBUj4Xjxc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) May 29, 2022

The decision to allow Dalits into the Anjaneya temple was heavily opposed by the members of the upper caste community. A peace meeting was also held but it was not successful as some of them did not accept and kept opposing it.

An additional force was called as a preventive measure to avoid any violent incidents. The district administration had warned of strict action against those who are opposed to Dalits entering the temple.