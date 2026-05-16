Karnataka Dy CM receives new Yezdi Roadster bike as birthday gift

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar received a special birthday gift this year — a brand-new Yezdi Roadster motorcycle in a striking red-and-black colour combination. Known for his long-standing passion for classic motorcycles, especially the iconic Yezdi brand, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed excitement and nostalgia while accepting the gift.

Shivakumar’s fondness for motorbikes

The bike was presented to Shivakumar by Firoz Sattar Seth at the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru. The gesture quickly drew attention among bike enthusiasts and political circles alike, with many highlighting Shivakumar’s well-known fondness for vintage and classic motorcycles.

Speaking after receiving the motorcycle, Shivakumar fondly recalled his college days and the memories associated with riding first-generation Yezdi bikes during his youth. He said the new bike brought back memories of long rides and carefree journeys from his younger days.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that Yezdi motorcycles have always held a special place in his life and described the brand as a symbol of freedom, passion and adventure for generations of riders. He also shared his happiness about adding the new Yezdi Roadster to his personal collection of vehicles.

“I am very happy that the new Yezdi Roadster is becoming part of my vehicle collection. I am eagerly waiting to go on a ride on this bike soon. A brand like Yezdi represents the aspiration and achievement of every true bike rider,” Shivakumar said while interacting with guests and supporters.

The gifted motorcycle, finished in a classic red-and-black theme, combines retro styling with modern engineering and technology. The Yezdi Roadster is known for retaining the timeless appeal of old-school motorcycles while incorporating contemporary features aimed at today’s generation of riders.

Bengaluru’s strong motorcycle culture

The event also highlighted Bengaluru’s strong motorcycle culture, which has long been associated with biking enthusiasts and classic motorcycle communities. Apart from being recognised globally for its IT and technology sector, Bengaluru has developed a unique bike-riding identity over the decades, with brands like Yezdi continuing to enjoy a loyal fan following among riders of all age groups.

For many biking enthusiasts in Karnataka, Yezdi motorcycles remain deeply connected with nostalgia, individuality and road-trip culture. The brand has retained a cult-like status despite changing automotive trends and the rise of modern performance bikes.

Sources close to Shivakumar said the Deputy Chief Minister has always maintained a keen interest in automobiles and vintage bikes. His appreciation for classic motorcycles is widely known among friends and supporters.

Meanwhile, Yezdi officials also extended birthday wishes to Shivakumar and expressed hope that the new Roadster would add more memorable journeys and experiences to his riding life.

The birthday celebration and the unique gift have since generated significant buzz on social media, with several bike lovers praising the choice of motorcycle and appreciating the Deputy Chief Minister’s passion for classic biking culture.