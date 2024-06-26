Karnataka: Dy CM’s post not vacant, says Agricultures minister

Bengaluru: The Congress infighting has come to the forefront yet again with ministers making public comments on the creation of Dy CM posts. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy stated on Wednesday that the post of Dy CM is not vacant presently.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on the demand to create more Dy CM posts, Cheluvarayaswamy stated, “I am not taking anyone’s side and I don’t oppose anyone either. The Dy CM post is not vacant for now. When it is vacant then the matter will be looked into.”

“Our Congress party is secular. Many have spoken individually. The party will decide on the matter. The party president and chief minister will take care of the matter. I won’t speak about the debate on creation of Dy CM posts,” he stated.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra reacting to the development in Delhi stated, there is an attempt in the Congress party to break the arrogance of Dy CM Shivakumar by creating more Dy CM posts. The attempt is also being made to tame him and a conspiracy has been hatched against him. In this background, pressure is being built to create more Dy CM posts. “I have faith. CM Siddaramaiah will succeed in this matter. He will convince the high command and get more Dy CM posts,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC C.T. Ravi stated in New Delhi that the attempts to create three Dy CM posts were made to contain Dy CM Shivakumar. It is an open secret who is eying the post of the CM in the state. Shivakumar himself has stated many times that the discussion with the high command is known to him and CM Siddaramaiah. It is unfortunate that Shivakumar is now struggling to retain the post of Dy CM. The helplessness of Shivakumar is surprising. He had given a stern warning earlier not to make comments on the matter. Presently, no one is caring for him, he taunted.

Commenting on the development, Shivakumar stated in Bengaluru that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the right person to comment on the matter. When asked about it, CM Siddaramaiah stated in Bengaluru that the party high command is going to take a call in this regard.