Karnataka DySP held, suspended after sexual harassment video surfaces

Karnataka deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Madhugiri Ramachandrappa was arrested and suspended on January 3 after a video allegedly showing him sexually harassing a woman surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred in Tumakuru when the woman visited Ramachandrappa’s office to file a land dispute complaint.

He allegedly took her to the bathroom, misbehaved, and sexually harassed her.

A 15-second video, believed to have been recorded through a bathroom window, triggered action against the officer.

Ramachandrappa has been booked under Sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, is underway.