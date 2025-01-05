Karnataka DySP held, suspended after sexual harassment video surfaces

The incident reportedly occurred in Tumakuru when the woman visited Ramachandrappa’s office to file a land dispute complaint.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 5th January 2025 4:28 pm IST
Representational Image

Karnataka deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Madhugiri Ramachandrappa was arrested and suspended on January 3 after a video allegedly showing him sexually harassing a woman surfaced on social media.

He allegedly took her to the bathroom, misbehaved, and sexually harassed her.

A 15-second video, believed to have been recorded through a bathroom window, triggered action against the officer.

Ramachandrappa has been booked under Sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, is underway.

