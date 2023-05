As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded the defeat after the Karnataka election result showed a full-on dominance by the Congress, ‘South Kicks Out BJP’ trended on Twitter on Saturday.

By losing its only state in the south India, the BJP now stands at a zero in the region.

Congress is leading in 138 seats. Meanwhile, BJP and JDS lead in 63 and 20 seats respectively in the latest trends.

Memes trolling the BJP were majorly trending on the social media site.

Dear Kannada Brothers and Sisters Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/6mZPrxOvBC — Thalapathy VIJAY 💥 #LEO (@191023leo) May 13, 2023

Remember this Guy #RahulGandhi !!!



Kannadigas Proven that they aren't fools



They will not tolerance.#SouthKicksOutBJP Karnataka BJP #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/PbgorROyuF — Alvin C 🔥 (@alvinlaz1596) May 13, 2023

Congress candidate Kaneez Fatima, who fought for Hijab rights, has won.



Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh who banned Hijab, has lost.



Priorities sorted out 😅 #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 #SouthKicksOutBJP #KarnatakaResults pic.twitter.com/zU9M3FVvBO — Faisal Khan 🇮🇳 (@FaisalKhanBRS) May 13, 2023

The South will remain an independent kingdom 🌄🔥💪#SouthKicksOutBJP pic.twitter.com/D9XM7x0WH6 — Thoothukudi S.Joel (@Joel_Dmk) May 13, 2023

BJP's BC Nagesh who enforced unjust Hijab/Headscarf ban and humiliated thousands of Muslim female students in Karnataka and deprived them of education, has been DEFEATED!! #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 #BJPMuktSouthIndia #SouthKicksOutBJP pic.twitter.com/04X62bpcPe — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) May 13, 2023