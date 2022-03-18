Karnataka: Engineering graduate Bushra Mateen wins 16 gold medals

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old girl Bushra Mateen became the first student of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to win 16 gold medals.

Bushra, a civil engineering graduate of SLN College of Engineering, Raichur received the medals at the 21st convocation ceremony of the varsity.

With an aggregate cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 9.73, she bagged the first rank in the civil engineering branch.

#Hijab wearing student Bushra Mateen, a civil engineering graduate of SLN College of Engineering, #Raichur walk away with 16 gold medals, the highest won by any student of Visvesvaraya Technological University, at the varsity’s annual convocation.#EducationWithHijab pic.twitter.com/fIkBsgCFY8 — MOHAMMAD JAMALUDDIN (@jamaluddin1910) March 13, 2022

Apart from the medals which include Shri SG Balekundri gold medal, JNU University gold medal, VTU gold medal, and RN Shetty gold medal, she won two cash prizes.

Her interest in civil engineering grew by seeing her father and brother who are also civil engineers.

Although my father wanted me to pursue medicine, he supported my decision to study civil engineering, Bushra said.

Now, Bushra wants to prepare for the UPSC civil services.

She believes that nothing is impossible and self-confidence and determination are the keys to success.