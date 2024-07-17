Karnataka: Farmer denied entry to mall for wearing dhoti

"I have got all five of my children educated. They are well-placed now. But I cannot give up my culture, and dressing style and start wearing pants just to go to a mall," the faremer told mediapersons.

Karnataka: Farmer denied entry into a mall for wearing a dhoti
Farmer Fakeerapan
Fakeerapan, a farmer by profession, had gone to enjoy a movie with his son Nagaraj at the G T Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru around 6 p.m. on July 16 but was stopped by the mall management due to his attire. Fakeerapan was wearing a turban and a dhoti. Mall authorities said that the attire was inappropriate. When Nagaraj questioned the unruly behaviour, they insisted his father wear pants. Speaking to media persons, Nagaraj expressed his wish to watch a movie with my father in a multiplex. Fakeerapan said it was unfair to treat people based on their attire. “How can people from the village let go of our panche (dhoti) and come dressed in pants to watch a film?” he asked.

Mall management apologies

The following day, on July 17, social activists from the Kanada organization staged a protest in solidarity with Fakeerapan and demanded an apology from the mall management. The activists, wearing a dhoti, entered the mall as an act of revolt.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1813499182608429224
The G T Mall authorities were quick to issue an apology and facilitated Fakeerapan who had accompanied the activists and issued an apology. Later, speaking to media Fakeerapan said that he knew the value of education but he also could not let go of the culture he held on to. “I have got all five of my children educated. They are well-placed now. But I cannot give up my culture, and dressing style and start wearing pants just to go to a mall. It is sad that people feel inferior about their dressing style and culture in our State,” he said.

