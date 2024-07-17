Karnataka: Farmer denied entry to mall for wearing dhoti

Fakeerapan, a farmer by profession, had gone to enjoy a movie with his son Nagaraj at the G T Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru around 6 p.m. on July 16 but was stopped by the mall management due to his attire. Fakeerapan was wearing a turban and a dhoti. Mall authorities said that the attire was inappropriate. When Nagaraj questioned the unruly behaviour, they insisted his father wear pants. Speaking to media persons, Nagaraj expressed his wish to watch a movie with my father in a multiplex. Fakeerapan said it was unfair to treat people based on their attire. “How can people from the village let go of our panche (dhoti) and come dressed in pants to watch a film?” he asked.