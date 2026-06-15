Karnataka: Farmers protest fuel sale restrictions at petrol bunk

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur after a group of farmers staged a protest outside a Bharat Petroleum fuel station, alleging that petrol and diesel were being denied to them in plastic cans used for agricultural purposes.

The protest erupted near the District Administrative Complex, where farmers gathered in large numbers and expressed their anger against the fuel station management. The agitating farmers claimed that fuel is essential for operating agricultural equipment and questioned the decision to refuse petrol and diesel sales in plastic containers.

Farmers arrived at the fuel station with tractors and power tillers and engaged in a heated argument with fuel station owner Sandeep. They insisted that if fuel could not be supplied to farmers for their agricultural activities, it should not be supplied to anyone else.

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Highway blocked

As the protest intensified, the farmers blocked the Chikkaballapur–Sidlaghatta highway by parking tractors and power tillers across the road. The road blockade disrupted vehicular movement for some time, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters. However, the situation remained tense as farmers refused to withdraw their protest immediately. Members of the public, affected by the traffic disruption, expressed their displeasure over the highway blockade, leading to arguments between commuters and the protesting farmers.

The situation became further heated when police officials instructed the protesters to remove the vehicles obstructing the road. A verbal altercation reportedly broke out between a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and the farmers during the discussions.

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Tight security maintained

Authorities later held talks with the agitating farmers to restore normalcy and clear the highway. The incident has once again highlighted the recurring concerns of farmers’ access to fuel for agricultural operations and the implementation of safety regulations governing fuel sales in containers.

Police maintained security at the spot and monitored the situation to prevent any untoward incidents. Further discussions between the farmers and concerned authorities are expected to address the issue.