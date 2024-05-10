Karnataka: Fiancé beheads teen girl in front of parents, flees with head

In a disturbing incident, a 30-year-old man brutally murdered a 16-year-old girl in front of her parents in Surlabbi village of Madikeri taluk in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Wednesday, May 8.

The victim, Meena, beheaded by accused Onkarappa (Papu), a resident of the same village. She was a 10th-grade student at Surlabbi High School had passed the SSLC examination recently.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Ramarajan, the victim was engaged with the accused. Their marriage was fixed by her family.

“However, a few people from the area alerted child helpline about the marriage of the minor girl. Subsequently, officials from the social welfare department visited the family and convinced them to get the girl married only after she turned 18. Meanwhile, the accused rushed to the house at night after the officials left and killed her,” SP Ramarajan stated.

According to reports, Meena was attacked by Onkarappa with a sharp object in front of her parents after she was dragged out of her home. Her head was dismembered from the body and the accused took it along with him when he fled. Meena was the sole child of Muthakki and Subramani. An FIR has been lodged at Somwarpet police station.