Karnataka: Fire breaks out near helipad after Bommai’s landing in Udupi

Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2023 2:07 pm IST
Bribery case: Karnataka Cong to lay siege to CM Bommai's residence
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Mangaluru: A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the Chief Minister’s convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage.

MS Education Academy

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.

Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2023 2:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button