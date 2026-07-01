Karnataka forest officials save elephant trapped in barricade

Bengaluru: A dramatic rescue operation by the Karnataka Forest Department saved a wild elephant trapped in a railway barricade while attempting to leave the forest near Arekoppa village in Kanakapura taluk.

The elephant is believed to have ventured out of the Mugguru forest under the Cauvery Wildlife Division in search of food and water when it became stuck between iron posts installed as part of a railway safety barrier designed to prevent elephant movement onto railway tracks and nearby settlements.

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With its massive body wedged tightly between the steel pillars, the elephant was unable to free itself despite repeated attempts. Frightened and exhausted, the animal continued to struggle until villagers heard its cries and alerted forest authorities.

Responding quickly, officials from the Cauvery Wildlife Division reached the location and launched a rescue mission. After evaluating the situation, the team used a JCB machine and gas-cutting equipment to carefully dismantle part of the barricade without causing harm to the elephant.

Following several hours of effort, the elephant was safely released and escorted back into the nearby forest. Officials confirmed that the animal did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident.

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The rescue was carried out under strict safety measures, with local residents kept at a safe distance to avoid disturbing the distressed animal.

Forest officials noted that elephants and other wild animals have increasingly been entering villages bordering forest areas due to shrinking natural resources and the search for food and water. They said awareness among local residents and prompt reporting of such incidents play a crucial role in ensuring successful rescue operations.