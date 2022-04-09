Karnataka: Goons vandalise watermelon pushcarts of Muslim traders

In yet another Islamophobic incident in Karnataka, Hindutva goons vandalized pushcarts of Muslim watermelon vendors in the Dharwad district. The incident took place outside a Hanuman temple, in the state.

Members of Sri Ram Sene smashed and threw dozens of watermelons onto the ground, destroying them completely.

They said that Muslim traders are not allowed to do any business outside any temple premises in Karnataka. Even though the police were allegedly present at the location when the incident took place, they did not interfere.

In another incident from the state that surfaced on social media, members of the Hindutva outfit, Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) were seen distributing saffron flags to Hindu auto drivers in the Puttur district, calling for the boycott of Muslim drivers in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the distraught fruit seller whose fruits were smashed and destroyed said that he had around 6 quintals off which he was able to sell just one. Rest of it was demolished by the Hindutva goons. He said, “Finish me once for all. I will raise my hands. Kill me. We’re crying looking at (our) fruits, My tears have become too much to bare because my means of earning has been taken off. No use of me talking about it.”

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal leader H D Kumaraswamy tweeted against the vandalism. In a series of tweets he said, “There is no difference between the bloodshed terrorists in Kashmir and these savages who are harboring peace and harmony.” He urged the BJP-led Karnataka government to take action against the perpetrators.

Karnataka has been witnessing instances of blatant Islamophobia in the last few months. The state is now being called ‘the Uttar Pradesh of South India’ after rising cases of anti-Muslim Hindutva aggression are being reported on an everyday basis from different districts.

The hijab ban was followed by more Muslim atrocities including the ban on halal food and meat. Muslim traders have been banned from carrying out their business outside temples. Calls for a total boycott of Muslim mango traders auto drivers were also given in the state.

The silence of the Karnataka government has only aggravated the situation.