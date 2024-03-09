Karnataka government approves projects worth Rs 17,835 crore

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 10:11 am IST
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: The 63rd State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth Rs 17,835.9 crore, with the potential to create 27,000 jobs across the state, an official said.

The SHLCC received a nod for six new projects worth Rs 8,220.05 crore, and eight additional investment projects of investment worth Rs 9,615.85 crore, CM Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read
More Congress LS candidates to be announced in Karnataka: Shivakumar

The 63rd meeting of the SHLCC was held at the Chief Minister’s home office “Krishna”.

MS Education Academy

The SHLCC approved Wistron’s proposal to invest Rs 2,095 crore with the potential to provide jobs to at least 21,723 people in the state.

Other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are Air India Limited (Rs 1,750 crore investment), STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (Rs 1,352.3 crore investment), Indian Cane Power Limited (Rs 1,078 crore investment), ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited (Rs 1,450 crore investment).

Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bellary, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka will attract new and additional investment of Rs 10,433.72 crore.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge were also present.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 10:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button