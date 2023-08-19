Karnataka Governor appoints three Congress MLCs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday appointed three candidates nominated by the Congress party as MLCs.

The Governor has appointed M.R Seetharam, Umashree and H.P Sudham Das as MLCs.

Umashree is a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and represents Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district. She became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018.

She was for MLC post under artiste quota.

M.R Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and also close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was considered for the MLC post under the quota reserved for persons who have contributed to education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa who represented Satanuru constituency. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later.

Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he was considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the scheduled caste community and Dalit leaders.

Shivakumar had brought Das to the party promising him of MLC post however his elevation has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made to the Congress High Command as well.

The complaint was also filed with the Governor against Das’s nomination. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer.

Sources said that the Governor appointed Das after getting an explanation from the government.

AICC Spokesperson Sanket Yenagi said that the party needs to create opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youth, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

He said that there is no surprise that the party will be left with no young leader if such things continue.

He said that opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.