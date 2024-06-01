Karnataka govt bans use of liquid nitrogen in food, beverages

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Quality Department of Karnataka has issued a statewide ban on the use of liquid nitrogen in food and beverages.

This follows earlier bans on the colours used in Gobi Manchuria and Bombay Mithai (cotton candy). The order, initially issued on May 3, restricts the use of liquid nitrogen in the preparation and serving of smoked biscuits, desserts, ice creams, and other foods in hotels and restaurants.

The state government has reiterated this announcement to ensure public awareness and compliance. Violations of this order will result in severe penalties, including up to seven years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh.

Liquid nitrogen is often used for the rapid cooling of food items and in the preparation of smoked biscuits, beer, and ice cream. However, its use poses significant health risks, including damage to the lips, tongue, throat, lungs, and stomach, as well as the potential for severe tissue burns.

The inhalation of nitrogen vapours can lead to the production of carbon dioxide in the lungs, causing unconsciousness.

In line with safety measures, the Tamil Nadu government had previously banned the direct use of liquid nitrogen in food items on April 25, mandating that it must be completely evaporated before serving.

Risks and uses of liquid nitrogen

Health Risks:— Liquid nitrogen can cause severe burns and tissue damage. Inhaling nitrogen vapours can lead to unconsciousness due to increased carbon dioxide levels in the lungs.

Industrial Uses:– It is widely used in pharmaceuticals and chemical industries for cooling purposes, in cryotherapy to remove skin lesions, and in laboratories for storing biological samples at extremely low temperatures.

Special Applications— Liquid nitrogen is used in the cryopreservation of reproductive cells, animal genetic resources, and in astronomy for CCD cameras.

The Karnataka government’s decision aims to mitigate the life-threatening risks associated with liquid nitrogen in food preparation and consumption.

The public and food industry stakeholders are urged to adhere strictly to the new regulations to ensure safety and avoid punitive actions.