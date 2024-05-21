Bengaluru girl develops hole in stomach due to ‘smoky’ paan with liquid nitrogen

A 12-year-old girl in Bengaluru developed a stomach perforation after consuming a liquid nitrogen paan at a wedding reception.

The girl reportedly underwent surgery, including an exploratory laparotomy and sleeve gastrectomy, to address the 4×5 cm hole in her stomach.

She spent two days in intensive care and was discharged after six days.

According to doctors at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, where the girl underwent surgery, liquid nitrogen causes a tremendous amount of force to be generated as it vaporizes in an enclosed space. It can damage the skin and pose more severe health threats, a report by the Indian Express said.

“The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy with intra-op-OGD scopy, and sleeve gastrectomy was swiftly conducted to address the critical condition. There was an unhealthy patch of about 4×5 cm on the lesser curvature of the stomach, which was taken care of with sleeve resection (a part of the stomach was removed). Post surgery she had two days of ICU stay and got discharged after six days,” Dr Vijay H S, operating surgeon (surgical gastroenterology), said in a statement issued on Monday.

“If not handled with caution, molecular gastronomy and safety may not go hand in hand. Multiple cases have been reported in different parts of India. One such case was reported in Gurugram back in 2017, when a person drank a cocktail infused with liquid nitrogen. We need to take these isolated incidents seriously before they become a pattern,” added Dr Vijay, who led the team of doctors that swung into action after the girl was brought to the hospital.

“As liquid nitrogen continues to gain popularity in gastronomic circles, individuals must exercise prudence and prioritize safety above all else. Vigilance, coupled with heightened awareness, remains paramount in mitigating the potentially devastating consequences of such hazardous indulgences,” he added, according to the report.

Medical experts highlighted the increasing risks associated with liquid nitrogen in food and emphasized the need for safety measures.

Similar case in Tamil Nadu

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, a boy experienced severe pain after consuming a “smoking biscuit” containing liquid nitrogen, prompting the state’s food safety department to ban the use of liquid nitrogen in foods due to safety concerns.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has issued a circular regarding the use of liquid nitrogen in food, stating that it can only be used to preserve packaged food and not for direct consumption with food items like biscuits, ice creams, and wafer biscuits.

The department has instructed officers to take enforcement action against food business operators who misuse liquid nitrogen, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, ensuring that the liquid nitrogen is fully evaporated from food or drinks before serving.

In contrast, there is no such ban in Karnataka, where the state health department has asked food safety officers to take action against misuse of liquid nitrogen if found, but a detailed directive on its use is yet to be issued.

Liquid nitrogen, if misused in foods or mishandled, can cause severe harm, including scorching organs or body parts it comes into contact with, resulting in burns that resemble frostbites.