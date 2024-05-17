Karnataka govt extends ‘Yashaswini Yojna’ to assist cancer patients

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on cancer patients, the state government has expanded the scope of the ‘Yashaswini Yojana’ to include crucial treatments such as chemotherapy.

This initiative has provided much-needed relief to thousands of individuals grappling with cancer, with a total of 1,796 people receiving treatment at a cost of ₹5.20 crore within just one year.

Originally launched in 2003 under the cooperative department, the ‘Yashaswini’ scheme was temporarily discontinued on May 31, 2018, before being reintroduced in January 2023 through the ‘Yashaswini Sahakari Members Health Care Trust’. Recognizing the importance of this scheme, the government incorporated it into the Arogya Karnataka scheme, facilitating access to comprehensive healthcare services for cancer patients.

A total of 261 treatments, including chemotherapy, surgical oncology, and radiotherapy, have been adopted under the revamped scheme. This strategic expansion ensures that individuals covered by the scheme receive specialized cancer treatments at designated network hospitals, mitigating the financial strain associated with such critical medical interventions.

From January 2023 to January 2024, the impact of the initiative was palpable, with 1,097 patients benefiting from chemotherapy treatments at a cost of ₹1.43 crore, while 228 individuals received radiotherapy treatments amounting to ₹1.87 crore. Additionally, 411 patients underwent surgical oncology procedures, with the total expenditure reaching ₹1.90 crore.

Under the ‘Yashaswini’ scheme, eligible individuals are entitled to cashless treatment up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh, providing them with much-needed financial assistance during their battle against cancer. Unlike other healthcare schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka, which often necessitate referrals from government hospitals, the Yashaswini Yojana allows beneficiaries to directly access treatment at network hospitals, streamlining the healthcare process and expediting access to essential medical care.

Furthermore, the inclusion of cancer-related treatments underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the specific healthcare needs of cancer patients, ensuring that they receive timely and comprehensive medical assistance. Efforts are underway to further expand the network of hospitals participating in the scheme, thereby extending the reach of this vital healthcare initiative to a greater number of individuals in need.