Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitates ISRO Chairman & team

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:36 pm IST
Thaawarchand Gehlot (ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Gehlot went to ISRO headquarters and greeted the Chandrayaan-3 team that made India proud.

Also Read
Surat police summon man for claiming to have designed Chandrayaan-3

“The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India’s prowess on the global space stage,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India’s standing in the field of space science.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission’s Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander’s belly, said ISRO on Thursday evening.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button