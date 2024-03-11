Karnataka has no not seen such severe drought in decades: Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

“In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected,”, he told reporters here.

“Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct,” he said.

Shivakumar said the government has taken “things under its control” and arranged tankers to supply water.

