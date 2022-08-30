Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Puja at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday night refused to interfere with authorities’ decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated at the Hubbali’s Idgah Maidan in Karnataka.

At 10 p.m., Justice Ashok S Kinagi heard the case in chambers and issued the ruling, noting that the land in question is owned by the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

“It is not in dispute that property belongs to respondent. Petitioner is admitted the title of respondent. From the perusal of the judgment (in a title suit), it is clear that respondent is owner of the property. The petitioner is the licencee and permitted to use (the land) only on two occasions,” the Court said in its order passed at 11.30 pm,” Bar and Bench quoted the bench.

Also Read Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row: No Ganesh Chaturthi puja as SC orders status quo

The Court ruled that because the respondent’s property is being utilised for regular activities and has not been designated as a place of worship, no status quo can be awarded.

As a result, the Court rejected the petitioners’ argument that the case was similar to the Bengaluru Idgah, where the Supreme Court had directed earlier today that no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations be held until the land’s title was resolved.

The late-night HC hearing came only hours after the Supreme Court halted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, in order to determine the plot’s status.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has consented to allow the installation of a Ganapati idol at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi for three days. Iresh Anchatageri, the local mayor, issued a statement in this regard on Monday following a meeting with elected members and administrators.

According to a PTI report, the decision was made based on the recommendations of a House committee formed by the civic body to make a conclusion on this subject.

Following a dispute, the Supreme Court ordered that Muslims be allowed to pray at the ground twice a year, while the civic authority hoists the national flag there on Independence Day and Republic Day.