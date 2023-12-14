Karnataka HC asks to remove encroachments of Bahmani Sultans’ fort

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Kalaburagi district authorities to remove encroachments from the historical fort of Bahmani Sultans in the city.

The High Court bench in Kalaburagi instructed civic authorities to clear 62 houses constructed inside the fort and 114 houses that have emerged in the surroundings of the fort.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding this matter was filed by Hindu organisations and local activists in 2018.

In 2019, the court had ordered the removal of encroachments within a specified timeframe. However, the Kalaburagi City Corporation requested time from the court for rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, facilities such as water, electricity connections, roads, and underground drainage were allegedly provided by the authorities to the houses built on the heritage fort’s property. The court directed the authorities to complete the task of vacating houses from the fort premises before the matter comes up for hearing on January 11, 2024.