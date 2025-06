Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the June 4 stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives here.

The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.

Sosale was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch.

In his petition, Sosale questioned the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest. He alleged that the police action was influenced by political directives.