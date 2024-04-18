Karnataka HC extended time for transfer of Jayalalithaa’s jewellery

Bengaluru: The High Court has extended the stay order, initially granted to the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, preventing the Tamil Nadu government from taking possession of her gold ornaments allegedly acquired illegally. These ornaments are currently under the supervision of a special court in Bengaluru.

A bench led by Justice P M Nawaz considered the petition filed by Jayalalithaa’s daughter-in-law, J Deepa, and extended the stay order while deferring the hearing. Deepa’s lawyer informed the court that the Tamil Nadu government had transferred Rs 5 crore to the Karnataka government for expenses related to the Jayalalithaa case and urged the court to stay this transfer.

In response, the bench clarified that the current petition focuses on the handover of gold ornaments and the Rs 5 crore payment. The court adjourned the hearing, suggesting that an application could be filed before the trial court to halt the release.

Previously, during a hearing, it was argued that since Jayalalithaa passed away before the Supreme Court’s verdict on the corruption charges against her, the apex court acquitted her posthumously. As a result, Deepa, as the legal heir, should receive all of Jayalalithaa’s gold ornaments.

The judge of the 36th City Civil and Sessions Court had set March 6 and 7, 2024, as the dates for handing over Jayalalithaa’s gold ornaments to the Tamil Nadu government. An authorised representative was appointed to take possession of the items, with the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Home Department and the IGP of Tamil Nadu required to accompany them. The court also ordered that photographers, videographers, and six large trunks with appropriate security measures be present for the handover.

The confiscated items from Jayalalithaa include 468 types of gold and diamond jewelry weighing 7,040 grams, 700 kg of silver jewelry, 740 pairs of expensive slippers, 11,344 silk sarees, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, 8 VCRs, 1 video camera, 4 CD players, 2 audio decks, 24 two-in-one tape recorders, 1,040 video cassettes, 3 iron lockers, and Rs 1,93,202 in cash.