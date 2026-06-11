Karnataka HC halts free education for SC/ST in private schools

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has put on hold the state government’s decision to extend free education benefits for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students studying in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) framework beyond Class 8.

The order comes after the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) challenged a circular issued by the School Education Department on May 21, 2026. The circular had permitted SC and ST students admitted under the RTE quota to continue their education free of cost in Classes 9 and 10.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi, who heard the petition, issued an interim stay on the circular, effectively suspending its implementation until further orders. The ruling is being viewed as a temporary setback for the government’s plan to provide extended educational support to students from disadvantaged communities.

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According to KAMS, the RTE Act is applicable only to children aged between six and fourteen years and guarantees free education up to Class 8. The association argued that the government’s decision to extend the benefit to Classes 9 and 10 for only SC and ST students was legally untenable and amounted to discrimination against other categories of students.

The petitioners maintained that any expansion of the RTE framework must be backed by statutory provisions and cannot be introduced through an executive circular. They also claimed that the move violated the constitutional guarantee of equal treatment.

After considering the submissions, the court found sufficient grounds to grant interim relief and stayed the operation of the circular pending detailed examination of the matter.

The government’s decision had been welcomed by several social justice groups, which argued that students from SC and ST communities often face educational and economic barriers after completing Class 8. The extension was intended to ensure that such students could continue studying in the same institutions without financial burden.

However, private school managements opposed the move, citing legal and administrative concerns. They argued that any additional financial obligations or policy changes must be supported by clear legislative backing.

The High Court’s interim order means that the extension of free education benefits to Classes 9 and 10 will remain suspended until the case is heard further. The state government is expected to present its justification for the policy in the coming hearings as it seeks to defend the measure aimed at improving educational opportunities for SC and ST students.