Karnataka HC proposes curbs on lawyers who boycott proceedings 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has proposed amendments to the existing legal framework, aiming to curb lawyers’ strikes and boycotts that disrupt court proceedings. The HC views such actions as ‘interference in the administration of justice’ and is pushing for strict measures to address them.

The High Court has introduced the High Court and Subordinate Courts Amendment Rules – 2024, with a new Rule 13 proposed for inclusion. This rule mandates that lawyers practicing in both the HC and subordinate courts must adhere to these conditions. It further says, engaging in any form of strike or boycott that disrupts court proceedings will lead to the suspension of the offending lawyers’ right to practice in both lower and higher courts.

The draft rules also outline a structured process for addressing lawyers’ grievances or problems. Lawyers are required to submit their issues to the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC), chaired by the Chief Justice of the High Court, through their respective Bar Associations. The GRC is composed of the Chief Justice of the High Court, two senior justices, the Advocate General, the Chairman of the State Bar Council, the Administrative Justice of the High Court, and the Principal District and Sessions Judge.

The GRC is tasked with engaging in dialogue with representatives of the lawyer’s union or association intending to strike or protest. Their objective is to counsel these representatives on the implications of such actions, emphasising that strikes or protests leading to court boycotts are tantamount to obstructing justice. The committee aims to mediate and find an amicable resolution to the issues raised, ensuring the smooth functioning of the judicial system without disruptions.

This proposed amendment underscores the High Court’s commitment to preserving the integrity and efficiency of the state’s judicial system, while also promoting constructive dialogue and resolution of lawyers’ concerns through established channels.