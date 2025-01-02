Karnataka HC stays proceedings against Telugu actress Hema in drug case

Karnataka High Court in an interim order has stayed proceedings against Telugu actress Kolla Hema in a drug consumption case. The actress allegedly tested positive for drugs after she attended a rave party at a farmhouse in Bengaluru in May 2024.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar in his order noted the charges against Hema under Section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substance, had no corroborative evidence and were based solely on the confession of a co-accused in the case.

The actress had been arrested on June 3 last year after she failed to appear before the central crime branch for investigation and was charged with consumption of narcotic drugs, providing false information to the police during the raid, having prior knowledge of banned substances and attempting to mislead investigators. She was released on bail 10 days after her arrest.

A raid was conducted by the central crime branch of Bengaluru city police at a rave party hosted at GR Farms in Singena Agrahara last year in May where over 80 individuals tested positive for drugs. A charge sheet was filed against them in the month of September.

Hema had been charged with consumption of MDMA pills. However, the actress denied the allegations and even highlighted delays in her medical exam.

Hema had filed a petition seeking quashing of the chargesheet and a stay on the proceedings against her in an NDPS special court. A stay has been granted to her which will be in force till the court takes up her petition for further hearing.