Karnataka: Head constable crushed to death by sand mafia

Kalaburagi: A head constable, who was trying to stop illegal sand transportation, was crushed to death in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Friday, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of sand, head constable Mysuru Chouhan and constable Pramod Dodmani went to Narayanapura village on a bike at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Also Read Delivery boy thrashed in Bengaluru after girl cooks up kidnapping story

The policemen chased a tractor in which sand was being transported illegally. The cops had asked the driver to stop the vehicle, who did not stop and instead ran over the bike.

Chouhan was crushed to death, while Dodmani escaped with minor injuries.

The accused identified as Siddappa, who had fled from the spot, was soon arrested by the police. A hunt is on to arrest another accused named Sayibanna.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar has announced Rs 30 lakh compensation for the victim’s family, besides promising job for a family member.

“It is unfortunate that a policeman has died on duty. We have already arrested one person and very soon the other accused will be nabbed. This is always a challenge for the police force. Similar incidents have happened in Udupi and other places. With the cooperation of the Revenue, Mining and PWD departments, we will take action to prevent such incidents,” Parameshwar said.

State minister Priyank Kharge said: “I have spoken to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry into the matter.”

Another state minister M.C. Sudhakar said: “It is a shocking incident, and we need to take serious action against those behind it. Justice will be served.”

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the sand was illegally mined from Bhima river in Kalaburagi district.

Before the Assembly polls in the state, an audio clip of an individual seeking “protection” of then MLA Priyank Kharge to carry out sand business had gone viral on social media. Kharge had flatly refused to help him and told him that he doesn’t mind losing elections rather than supporting him.

Sand from the basins of Bhima, Kagina, Mullamari, Bennethora and Kamalavathi rivers in Kalaburagi district is in demand and its price is skyrocketing each passing day. The main supply is made to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh from the bordering district of Kalaburagi.