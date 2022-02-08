Karnataka hijab row: DK Shivakumar condemns hoisting of saffron flag

President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and opposition leader DK Shivakumar has expressed concern at the precipitation of the Hijab row in select districts of Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar took to Twitter and condemned right-wing students in a college in Shimoga district of the state for hoisting and replacing a saffron flag with the national flag of India.

“The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online,” read the tweet.

The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 8, 2022

He also posted a photo of himself with the national flag condemning the BJP and other “anti-national” elements for disrespecting the tricolour.

Some anti-national elements allied with BJP have brought down the national flag in a college in Shimoga. I urge everyone to post a photo of themselves with the national flag as a mark of protest.#MyTricolourMyPride pic.twitter.com/zHvPg53FHh — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 8, 2022

Since female Muslim students in Udupi have been prevented from attending classes because they adorned a hijab, a debate has sparked across Karnataka and the country on freedom to practice one’s religion. The matter is currently being heard in the Karnataka high court.

Responding to the flag change issue, Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and stated that the matter is being probed and if there is truth to incident.