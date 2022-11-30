Karnataka: Hindu outfit files complaint against religious conversion

Ramnagar: Hindu Jagarana Vedike and villagers on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against alleged forced religious conversions at a farm house in this district of the state.

They demanded vacating of the farm house located in the limits of M.K. Doddi police station and removal of crosses installed in government land.

According to the complaint, missionaries have allegedly set up an illegal prayer hall in Kannamangala village near Channapatna town.

Everyday, more than 200 people are brought from other parts of the state and forcibly converted to Christianty. DJ music and advanced loud speakers are being used to brainwash people, the complaint stated.

When the authorities failed to address villagers’ complaints, they approached the Hindu Jagaran Vedike. The complaint demands that the illegal prayer hall be vacated and the usage of the land limited to license conditions of local administration.

The villagers and the Hindu outfit have also demanded that the cross and statues of Jesus Christ installed in the government land be removed.

Noise pollution due to religious functions held to convert people, they said, is another nuisance. The complaint also demands to stop religious conversion by bringing people from other places.

Holding one Dennis George and his family, Alwin and his associates responsible for this, the villagers said that when they questioned them on the development, they issued a life threat to them.

The villagers had also staged a protest in this regard. The police have registered a case and taken up investigation.