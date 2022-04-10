Karnataka: Hindutva mob goes berserk at Ram Navmi rally

An incident of stone pelting was reported two days ago in Mulbagal town of Karnataka’s Kolar district. Sri Rama Shoba Yatre, an annual rally organised by Sri Ram Sene on the eve of Ram Navmi, was passing through Jahangir Mohalla when the violence broke out.

The rally with loud DJ music passed through the area. Hindu men were seen dancing to the music creating a ruckus. Jai Sri Ram slogans were shouted.

The Rally with loud DJ music passed from Janghir Mohalla near Masjid. Later stone-pelting and allegedly a bike was set on fire.

2/ pic.twitter.com/GzBHljSW0X — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) April 8, 2022

After the incident, many Muslim families residing in the area have alleged that they were threatened and beaten up by the police.

One woman said her entrance gate was broken and lights were crushed.

Police threatened my kids+husband and broke our dwelling entrance gate, I have children where should I go I they do such things? Cops crushed Lights, keys and windows and warned them to come out of the home. No one entered my home during stone-pelting. @depcomkolar

7/ pic.twitter.com/znDH5sEjEL — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) April 10, 2022

Another kid, who was returning from home after reading namaz said he was beaten up by the police.

Yesterday, I was returning from eid gah after performing namaz & breaking my fast. I was frightened and started running when the police tried to catch me, they threw a stick at me. @KolarPolice @DgpKarnataka

9/ pic.twitter.com/wg3ktzTBVY — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) April 10, 2022

“We thought police is for our safeguard but it’s contrary,” said an angry Muslim lady. She alleged that her husband who had come to meet their daughter got beaten up by the police.

"We thought police is for our safeguard but it's contrary"



There was a power-cut from 4-9 PM amidst the rally and violence broke out. After 2 days of work my husband came home to see her daughter unaware of the situation got beaten up by cops. 11/ pic.twitter.com/WGGFfFfSCj — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) April 10, 2022

Several shops were damaged and a few vehicles were burnt. Police had to resort to lathi-charge when the situation went out of control. Police have imposed section 144 Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPr) in the area.

A senior police officer quoted by The Hindu said, “The procession was supposed to pass through the circle much earlier, but was delayed due to various reasons. However, someone had switched off the power supply in and around the circle when the procession was passing through. This led to the stone-pelting incident and escalated the situation.”