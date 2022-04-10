Karnataka: Hindutva mob goes berserk at Ram Navmi rally

An incident of stone pelting was reported two days ago in Mulbagal town of Karnataka’s Kolar district. Sri Rama Shoba Yatre, an annual rally organised by Sri Ram Sene on the eve of Ram Navmi, was passing through Jahangir Mohalla when the violence broke out.
The rally with loud DJ music passed through the area. Hindu men were seen dancing to the music creating a ruckus. Jai Sri Ram slogans were shouted.
After the incident, many Muslim families residing in the area have alleged that they were threatened and beaten up by the police.
One woman said her entrance gate was broken and lights were crushed.
Another kid, who was returning from home after reading namaz said he was beaten up by the police.
“We thought police is for our safeguard but it’s contrary,” said an angry Muslim lady. She alleged that her husband who had come to meet their daughter got beaten up by the police.
Several shops were damaged and a few vehicles were burnt. Police had to resort to lathi-charge when the situation went out of control. Police have imposed section 144 Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPr) in the area.
A senior police officer quoted by The Hindu said, “The procession was supposed to pass through the circle much earlier, but was delayed due to various reasons. However, someone had switched off the power supply in and around the circle when the procession was passing through. This led to the stone-pelting incident and escalated the situation.”