Karnataka HM Directs Police to Probe Circumstances Behind Realtor’s ‘suicide’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday, January 31, said the police have been directed to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the “suicide” of Confident Group chairperson CJ Roy, who allegedly shot himself dead at his office here when I-T officials were present in connection with earlier searches.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the Income Tax Department had earlier conducted searches at Roy’s company and were in the process of completing statutory procedures.

“There was a raid in his company in December (last). There is a rule that within 60 days a charge sheet has to be filed in the court. They had to finalise before February 4. Hence, he was summoned,” he said.

Roy had recently returned from abroad and was cooperating with the authorities, he added.

“Three days ago, he had returned from Dubai. The I-T officials went to his office to record his statement. He too responded to it,” Parameshwara said.

“In the meantime, Roy told the officials that he would be back in five minutes, but he did not return even after 20 minutes. Then his suicide came to the notice.”

Police inquiry ordered

Parameshwara said he has ordered a police inquiry into the incident.

“I have directed police officials to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the incident. Things will be clear only after the report comes out,” he said.

He added that Roy’s family has linked the incident to the I-T action.

“Roy’s brother has also given a statement that this incident happened due to I-T raids. Our police officers haven’t looked into it from that aspect,” he said.

When asked whether there was any political angle to the increasing Income Tax raids, the HM declined to speculate.

“As the home minister I would not say anything more than it,” he said.

Clarifying the scope of the probe, Parameshwara said, “Police will only investigate the suicide case. If something else emerges, then that will also be investigated.”

Must be handled like a civil matter: Commerce Minister

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil said economic offence should not be treated like other crimes and it must be handled like a civil matter.

“Creating scare by bringing in CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate), this and that, is not proper. Only investigation will reveal what actually had happened, but my point is that there are clauses of penalty for economic offences and there are solutions for that, but it should not be treated like criminal,” Patil said.

Real estate tycoon Roy, who was in his late 50s, suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

I-T sources said searches on Roy’s premises had begun about two months ago.

Roy’s brother has alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency. Roy was originally from Kerala.

Sources said preparations are being made for the last rites of Roy at Confident Cascade near Bannerghatta.

According to sources, Roy had identified the cremation ground before his death as he made the wish that he should be cremated at Confident Cascade.