Karnataka HM Parameshwara expresses desire for CM chair

Bengaluru: A day after Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue as Karnataka Chief Minister for a full five-year term, rubbishing talks of a midterm change in leadership, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday made no secret of his desire to occupy the top post if luck is on his side.

Parameshwara was reacting to Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna’s wish to see him as chief minister some day.

During an event in the district headquarters town of Tumakuru, Rajanna said, “Parameshwara is the home minister today. Anything can happen in future. He has the good fortune. I believe that he has the luck (of becoming chief minister) in the coming days. We will work to ‘supplement’ the luck. There is no doubt about it.”

Stating that having a chief minister from the district would make the people there happy, Rajanna said, “If he (Parameshwara) becomes one then we all get the feeling of becoming Chief Minister,” he added.

The 72-year-old Parameshwara, the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, said, “I am grateful to Rajanna. I too desire for that luck to happen.”

He, however, said he does not know when he could be elevated.

“There are many eligible candidates (who can become CM). Let everyone get a chance,” he said.

He denied that there were any discussions on this issue when Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited his house in Tumakuru.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the issue of change of guard is decided by “four people in Delhi”.

“As I have said four people sit together in Delhi (and decide). Barring those four people whoever talks has no value. And the high command should say If the high command says that I am the chief minister, then I will say Yes’ to it,” Kharge said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s brother and Lok Sabha member D K Suresh said there is no meaning in discussing speculative questions when the chief minister’s post is not vacant.

“Siddaramaiah is the chief minister. The CM post is not vacant. This matter should be discussed when the post is lying vacant. What is the use of such talks (now)?” Suresh said.

He added that the people of Karnataka have given five years to Congress to rule the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have the target of ensuring the smooth functioning of government.